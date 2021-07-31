Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

Shares of NYSE:MMP traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

