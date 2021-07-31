Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Short Interest Update

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 109.2% from the June 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of MJDLF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $6.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.39. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MJDLF shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

