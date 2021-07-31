Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 270 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EMG. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Man Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 191.93 ($2.51).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 197.95 ($2.59) on Friday. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 534.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.46%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.