Man Group plc Has $1.61 Million Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 24.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,042,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 20,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 41,766 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $573,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,381,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,459 shares of company stock worth $1,142,811 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,812.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.63 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays lowered Ceridian HCM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.21.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

