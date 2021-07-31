Man Group plc Sells 3,294 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,294 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,687,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,253,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $138,378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,901,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,200,000 after acquiring an additional 102,497 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,227,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,078,000 after acquiring an additional 49,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,064,000 after acquiring an additional 417,335 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 178,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $11,266,165.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,389.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,745 shares of company stock valued at $17,194,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.45. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $66.88.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

