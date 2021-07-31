Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,216,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,656,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

MFC opened at $19.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.2285 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

