Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marine Products had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 9.60%.

MPX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,320. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.08 million, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

