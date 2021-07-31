Marlin Business Services Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Marlin Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.15. Marlin Business Services has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 39.87%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

