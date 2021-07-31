Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.43.

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Shares of MQ opened at $26.83 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, purchased 296,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.