Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Marston’s stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 83.80 ($1.09). 1,196,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of £553.38 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01. Marston’s has a 1-year low of GBX 36.02 ($0.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

