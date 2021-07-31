Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Up 48.5% in July

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 30th total of 106,900 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,380. Martin Midstream Partners has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.81.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is -11.76%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

