Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.27

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MVI opened at GBX 119 ($1.55) on Friday. Marwyn Value Investors has a 12-month low of GBX 99 ($1.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 124.04 ($1.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of £70.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 119.73.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.