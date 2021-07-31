Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.30. Masonite International reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.82 to $10.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.83.

In related news, Director John H. Chuang acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.66 per share, with a total value of $1,246,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,028.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $113.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

