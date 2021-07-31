Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $2.87 on Friday, reaching $385.94. 2,533,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,260,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,503 shares of company stock worth $182,884,570 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

