Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MATN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.17. Mateon Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 382,112 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Mateon Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:MATN)

Mateon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of orphan oncology indications. The company's lead product candidate is OT-101, an antisense against TGF-beta, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, as well as develops OT-101 for the treatment of various viruses, including severe acute respiratory syndrome and coronavirus.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Mateon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mateon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.