Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $34.98. Matthews International shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 169 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Matthews International’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,310,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

