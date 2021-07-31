Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WRAP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Shares of WRAP stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.92. 409,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,373. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $262.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,506.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Norris sold 7,500 shares of Wrap Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $345,015 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.