McDonald’s Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the fast-food giant will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $191.64 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

