McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Wedbush

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.08 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.07 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $242.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $191.64 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The company has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

