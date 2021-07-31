McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $266.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $266.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $191.64 and a 12 month high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

