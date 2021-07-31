McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $218.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $203.83. 878,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,068. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $141.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.48. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 509.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

