McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 59.4% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock worth $2,784,193. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

MCK stock opened at $203.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $141.32 and a one year high of $206.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.38.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

