Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.720-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.32.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,189,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,942,244. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

