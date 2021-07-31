Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

Melcor Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MODVF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$12.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

OTCMKTS:MODVF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744. Melcor Developments has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.87.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

