Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MERC. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.59 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.63 on Thursday. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.44 million, a P/E ratio of -89.46 and a beta of 1.92.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.10). Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $108,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,644.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 570.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

