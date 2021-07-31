Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

NYSE:MRK opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

