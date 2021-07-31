Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCY. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth about $68,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury General by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury General by 36.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCY opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.07. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.68 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 15.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.67%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

