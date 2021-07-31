Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.