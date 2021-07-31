Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 105.9% in July

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:MTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.94. The stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,638. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.03. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $7.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.0244 dividend. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

