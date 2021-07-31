Methanex’s (MX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$48.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MX. Raymond James raised their target price on Methanex to C$64.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Methanex to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a sell rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.38.

TSE MX opened at C$42.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.23. Methanex has a one year low of C$24.44 and a one year high of C$62.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.84.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36. The business had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.6500006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.01%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

