MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $37.53 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $15.58 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.46.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 47.65%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexis Herman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

