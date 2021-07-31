MIB Coin (MIB) One Day Volume Tops $1.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 31st. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $274,099.66 and approximately $1.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00028735 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00027973 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 421,529,701 coins and its circulating supply is 144,227,773 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

