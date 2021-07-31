Michael B. Denny Acquires 2,040 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Michael B. Denny acquired 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,373.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.71 and a twelve month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

