Microsoft Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Microsoft in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the software giant will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

