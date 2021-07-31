Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,843 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.7% of Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $290.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, boosted their target price on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

