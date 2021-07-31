Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $310.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $289.67 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.48.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.81. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $290.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.