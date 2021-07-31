Millennium Management LLC Acquires 923,818 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 3,860.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 947,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,818 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 44.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

