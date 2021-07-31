Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 267.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,215,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341,544 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INFI opened at $2.12 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.96.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.19.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

