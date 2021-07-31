Millennium Management LLC Buys 60,105 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 59.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

BATS USMV opened at $76.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

