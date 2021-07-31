Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 401,218 Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 401,218 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,785,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of SCR stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Score Media and Gaming Profile

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

