Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,221,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $25.07 on Friday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director John R. Farris acquired 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,020.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

