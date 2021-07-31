Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 246.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,851 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Eastman Chemical worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $112.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.04. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $69.64 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 over the last 90 days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.12.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

