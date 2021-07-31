Millennium Management LLC Sells 980,682 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,159,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980,682 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 284,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 152,517 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cronos Group by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after acquiring an additional 705,640 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Cronos Group by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 287,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 195,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Cronos Group by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 118,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 104,954 shares in the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $15.83.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

