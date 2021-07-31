Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 399,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of TELUS International (Cda) at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,663,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,402,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,967,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,243,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT opened at $31.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.20. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $33.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

