Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the June 30th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TIGO stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Millicom International Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TIGO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 29.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after buying an additional 132,352 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 27.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 9.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

