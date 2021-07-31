Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) CFO Buys $50,000.00 in Stock

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) CFO Sean Patrick Doherty purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MINM opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32. Minim, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.10.

Minim (NASDAQ:MINM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Minim had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter.

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

