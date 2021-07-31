Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01). On average, analysts expect Mirum Pharmaceuticals to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MIRM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,192. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a market cap of $440.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.32.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MIRM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.24 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.32.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last 90 days. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

