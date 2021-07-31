Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Maxim Group

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.63.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Shares of MITK opened at $22.11 on Friday. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $951.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 411,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,926,000 after acquiring an additional 270,847 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 255,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,434 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,946,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.