Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $21.29 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 4633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $951.92 million, a P/E ratio of 100.50 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.56.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

