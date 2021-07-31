Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MMSMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS MMSMY remained flat at $$5.54 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57. Mitsui Mining & Smelting has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Get Mitsui Mining & Smelting alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMSMY shares. Mizuho upgraded Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mitsui Mining & Smelting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Mitsui Mining & Smelting Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of functional materials, electronic materials, and automotive parts. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Metals, Automotive Parts and Components, and Affiliates Coordination. The Engineered Materials segment offers battery materials, exhaust gas purification catalysts, functional powders, copper foil, and ceramic products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Mining & Smelting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.